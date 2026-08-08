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Part of a rocket crashed into the Moon – why this could threaten future lunar bases

By Megan Argo, Reader in Astrophysics, University of Lancashire
Nick Wrigley, Head of Engineering at Jodrell Bank Observatory, University of Manchester
In the early hours of Wednesday morning August 5 the upper stage of a Falcon 9 rocket crashed into the Moon in an uncontrolled collision.

No damage was caused, other than the creation of a new crater several metres in diameter, but the event highlights the increasing problem of space junk left in orbit when it has completed its intended purpose.

Natural…The Conversation


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