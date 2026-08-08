Employers everywhere are using AI – but business schools aren’t preparing students for the shift
By Murugan Anandarajan, Professor of Decision Sciences and Management Information Systems, Drexel University
Stacy Kline, Learning Clinical Professor of Accounting, Drexel University
Amid the rise of AI, researchers found that employers still value skills like communication, professionalism and teamwork among prospective and new employees.
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- Friday, August 7, 2026