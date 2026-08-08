A lot of casual friends, or only a few you’re really close with? New research questions that trade-off
By Jessica D. Ayers, Assistant Professor of Psychological Science, Boise State University
Diego Guevara Beltran, Assistant Professor of Social Psychology, University of Arizona
Friendships are integral to human health and well being, yet researchers know very little about how people make friends. A new study investigated what people prioritize for new friendships.
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- Friday, August 7, 2026