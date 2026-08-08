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White House plan for a ‘golden age’ of science ignores the structures that made the US a scientific superpower

By H. Christopher Frey, Professor of Environmental Engineering, North Carolina State University
A new White House science strategy, laid out in a report titled Science: A New Golden Age, challenges an 80-year-old model that made the US the global scientific leader.The Conversation


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