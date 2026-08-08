Parents putting screens in front of their kids is more about their own stress than other factors
By Enid A. Moreira, Doctoral Student of Child and Adolescent Clinical Psychology, Florida International University
Daniel M. Bagner, Professor of Psychology and Director of Clinical Training, Florida International University
Shayl Griffith, Associate Professor, Department of Counselling, Recreation, and School Psychology and the FIU Center for Children and Families, Florida International University
Most research on kids’ screen time has focused on a child’s behavior. Far less attention has gone to parents and their role in their children’s media use.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 7, 2026