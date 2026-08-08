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Human Rights Observatory

Can leaders ever reform prisons without playing politics? Four things Andy Burnham could do

By Jake Phillips, Associate professor, University of Cambridge
The UK’s prime minister, Andy Burnham, is facing his first major test with the public over the upcoming early release of thousands of prisoners. These plans are part of the Sentencing Act 2026, passed by Keir Starmer’s government in response to an independent review of sentencing.

The review recommended a modelThe Conversation


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