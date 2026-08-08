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India’s cockroach movement: how satire became political power as youth protest forced change

By Susan Ann Samuel, Postdoctoral Researcher, International Climate Politics, University of Leeds
As I strolled around the Jantar Mantar astronomical observatory in Delhi on July 28, the atmosphere was finally calm. Jantar Mantar had been the focus of the recent “cockroach” protests, in which tens of thousands took to the streets to push for education reforms in India.

While police and riot control vans remained, life was returning to normality. Street vendors and small businesses were bustling again. I joined people drinking tea and heard a range of opinions. The resignation of the education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, a few days earlier seemed to satisfy the protesters’ calls…The Conversation


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