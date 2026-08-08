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AI is making disinformation harder to spot – but we’ve found a new way to catch it

By Seán Roberts, Lecturer in Linguistics, Cardiff University
Kateryna Krykoniuk, Research Associate in the School of Languages, Arts and Societies, University of Sheffield
Do you ever see comments on social media that seem way off topic, but still manage to wrench the discussion around to divisive political debate?

A discussion about the cost of living suddenly becomes an argument about immigration. A conversation about the war in Ukraine turns into claims about government corruption. It can feel jarring – and sometimes this is deliberate.

As generative AI becomes more powerful, malicious groups are increasingly using…The Conversation


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