Should Andy Burnham be ‘relentless’ on small boat crossings? Experts react
By Alex Balch, Professor, Department of Politics, University of Liverpool
Erica Consterdine, Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, Lancaster University
Jonathan Darling, Professor in Human Geography, Durham University
Mihnea Cuibus, Senior Researcher at The Migration Observatory, University of Oxford
Simon Usherwood, Professor of Politics & International Studies, The Open University
Following a sudden? influx of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, the discussion on unauthorised migration to Europe is again heightened. In the UK this means a focus on small boat crossings and the policy surrounding them, particularly following 752 arrivals on July 29 – the highest number for one day so far this year, with four deaths recorded. The UK prime minster, Andy Burnham, has announced he will be “relentless” in addressing the issue, but is this the right approach? Our experts explain the statistics and language around small boat crossings into the UK, as well as what needs…
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- Friday, August 7, 2026