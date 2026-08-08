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Democrats have a working-class voter problem that progressives like Abdul El-Sayed are still struggling to solve

By Nicholas Jacobs, Goldfarb Family Distinguished Chair in American Government, Colby College; Institute for Humane Studies
Class-war rhetoric from Democratic candidates jams working-class voters into a prefabricated progressive agenda, an expert on rural and working-class communities argues.The Conversation


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