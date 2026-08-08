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Eleven must-see comedy shows at the Edinburgh Fringe

By Emma Sullivan, Associate Lecturer, The Open University
When it comes to the best of the Fringe’s comedy lineup this year, we’ve done all the heavy lifting so you don’t have to.The Conversation


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