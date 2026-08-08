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Human Rights Observatory

Liberia Ends Primary School Registration Fees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Classroom at the Buchanan Elementary Demonstration School, Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County, Liberia, January 6, 2026. © 2026 Human Rights Watch Liberia’s government announced on August 5 the elimination of all school registration fees from kindergarten through grade 6, beginning with the new school year on September 7. The decision removes one of the biggest barriers to schooling for hundreds of thousands of children.A recent Human Rights Watch report, “Without Education, There Will Be Nothing,” documents that school registration fees have often placed schooling…


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