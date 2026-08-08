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Human Rights Observatory

Sadia Moalim Ali: “Not even prison will silence me”

By Amnesty International
Not much has changed for me since my sentencing. I believe that my conviction and the violations against me are politically motivated. I feel that what has happened to me is an act of retaliation for speaking up about the challenges that Somali people face every day. To my knowledge, this is the first time in Somalia’s history that a Somali […] The post Sadia Moalim Ali: “Not even prison will silence me” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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