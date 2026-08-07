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I feel deep sadness about bird flu and environmental loss. Is this normal?

By Chloe Watfern, Senior Research Associate, UNSW
Claudia Benham, Senior lecturer, The University of Queensland
Australia’s beloved animals are again under threat as the H5N1 strain of bird flu spreads, with more mass deaths expected. Scientists are bracing for another wave of ecological loss and are particularly concerned about rare and threatened species.

It’s normal to find this news overwhelming, especially in the wake…The Conversation


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