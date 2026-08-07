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Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia’s Growing Assault on Independent Media

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People read newspapers and magazines on a street in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 7, 2020. © 2020 Samuel Habtab/AP Photo Ethiopian authorities are intensifying their assault on media freedom in the country.On August 1, unidentified security personnel detained Yonas Kedir, the editor-in-chief of the Addis Standard, and questioned him for 24 hours about the independent news outlet’s reporting before releasing him, according to a statement by the outlet. The following day, security and intelligence officials raided the outlet’s offices, damaging and confiscating equipment.The…


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