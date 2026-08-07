Australia has pledged to restore nature. But could we ever bring back lost ecosystems?
By Michelle Ward, Lecturer, School of Environment and Science, Griffith University
Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Science, School of Ecosystem and Forest Science, The University of Melbourne
Jack Pascoe, Senior Lecturer, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
James Watson, Professor in Conservation Science, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Martine Maron, Professor of Environmental Management, The University of Queensland
From oyster reefs to bandicoot grasslands, many Australian ecosystems no longer exist. Restoring nature is a good goal – but we cannot return to the past.
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- Thursday, August 6, 2026