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One in three students in years 7–9 show signs of school disengagement. What’s causing it?

By Mason Zhou, PhD Candidate, School of Allied Health and Human Performance, Adelaide University
Dot Dumuid, Professor of Behavioural Epidemiology, Adelaide University
Starting high school can be an exciting time. Students meet new people, study new subjects and gain more independence. But for many, high school can also feel harder to manage.

The Institute for Educational Reform reports about one in three Victorian students in years 7 to 9 show signs of disengagement from school. This can include patterns of student absences, drops in students’ willingness to learn, and a disconnect between students and…The Conversation


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