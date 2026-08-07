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Why it’s so hard to switch off on holiday – and what workers and employers can do

By Maria Diaz-Macias, PhD Researcher at the Center for Leadership in the Future of Work (University of Zurich), University of Zurich
Francisco Diaz Bretones, Professor of Occupational Psychology. Dean of the Faculty of Labour Relations and Human Resources, Universidad de Granada
The long-awaited, well-deserved holiday season has finally arrived for millions of employees. However, after months of non-stop work, truly unplugging can become incredibly difficult. Modern workplaces demand a state of constant mental availability. Driven by rapid technological advances, we find ourselves endlessly tied to work through group chats, social media, and e-mails, making total disconnection a challenge. This technological complexity is also associated with greater emotional exhaustion at work and in our…The Conversation


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