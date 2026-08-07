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Grattan on Friday: The battle for Victoria will send important signals to federal players

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Victoria’s election on November 28 has taken on a drama and significance we wouldn’t have anticipated a year ago and will be watched closely by federal players.The Conversation


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