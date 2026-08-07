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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

When Chinese parents outsource control over their adult children

By Lina Ma
China's rebranded “internet addiction” industry now helps families confine legally independent adult children, exposing how parental coercion survives through private institutions and weak enforcement.


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