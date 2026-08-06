Dry needling is different to acupuncture. So what’s involved? And is it effective?
By Luke C. Jenkins, Lecturer in Physiotherapy, Western Sydney University
Giovanni E. Ferreira, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, Institute of Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
Joshua Zadro, Associate Professor, Physiotherapy, University of Sydney
Peter Stubbs, Associate Professor in Physiotherapy, University of Technology Sydney
This therapy is thought to relax the muscle, reduce inflammation, promote healing and reduce pain. But what does the science say?
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- Wednesday, August 5, 2026