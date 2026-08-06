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Human Rights Observatory

Trump has tried to bend the legal system to his will. He’s increasingly facing pushback

By Bruce Wolpe, Non-resident Senior Fellow, United States Study Centre, University of Sydney
US President Donald Trump’s renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has gone beyond his vision of refurbishing a site of national pride to perfection. In the past month, the reflecting pool has become yet another tool for Trump to exact political retribution against those standing in his way.

When the US$16 million (A$22 million) job was completed in time for the July 4 celebrations of America’s 250th birthday, it was clear something was amiss.

The…The Conversation


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