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Now Jetstar wants to charge extra for overhead bags. What are your options?

By Cindy Lee, Senior Lecturer in Tourism and Hospitality, Torrens University Australia
Anita Manfreda, Associate Professor, Blue Mountains International Hotel Management School, Torrens University Australia
From February 2 2027, passengers on Jetstar will only be able to bring one small bag that fits under the seat for free. Anyone wanting to store a bag in the overhead locker will need to pay an additional fee, with prices varying by route.

The airline says the change will provide “more choice” while helping keep base fares low. It also reduces the need…The Conversation


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