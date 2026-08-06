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The world’s mangrove forests are bouncing back. That’s good news for our coasts and climate

By Catherine Lovelock, Professor of Biology, The University of Queensland
Mangroves are perplexing plants.

They breathe through their roots, appear to stand on stilts and grow best in hot, salty seawater drawn in and out by the tide.

Historically, mangrove forests have been dismissed as inhospitable places to avoid and have been extensively cleared. But these fascinating trees are now gaining attention for how they support biodiversity,…The Conversation


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