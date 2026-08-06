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Human Rights Observatory

Hungary’s Parliament Adds Safeguards to Asset Recovery Office

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lawmakers vote in the chamber of the Hungarian National Assembly on legislation related to establishing the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office in Budapest, Hungary, July 28, 2026. © 2026 Balint Szentgallay/NurPhoto via AP Photo Hungary’s parliament on July 28 adopted legislation establishing the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office (Nemzeti Vagyonvisszaszerzési és Vagyonvédelmi Hivatal, NVVH), a key element of the government's efforts to investigate mismanagement of public assets, recover assets allegedly transferred unlawfully under previous…


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