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Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israel’s Killing of Journalist an Apparent War Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Amal Khalil, a veteran correspondent for the daily newspaper Al-Akhbar, in the southern Lebanese border village of Jebbayn in 2024 © The Israeli military’s April 22, 2026 attacks in Lebanon that killed one journalist and severely injured another included apparently deliberate attacks on civilians which would make them war crimes.Israeli forces’ continued killing of journalists shows a brazen willingness to commit atrocities without any fear of consequences.The Lebanese government should accede to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and submit a declaration…


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