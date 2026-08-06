Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tate brothers’ US extradition case a ‘step towards accountability,’ says independent expert

An independent UN human rights expert has welcomed ongoing proceedings in the United States to extradite “manosphere” bloggers Andrew and Tristan Tate to the United Kingdom, calling the case an important step towards accountability for serious allegations of violence against women and girls. 


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump has tried to bend the legal system to his will. He’s increasingly facing pushback
~ Now Jetstar wants to charge extra for overhead bags. What are your options?
~ The world’s mangrove forests are bouncing back. That’s good news for our coasts and climate
~ Hungary’s Parliament Adds Safeguards to Asset Recovery Office
~ Lebanon: Israel’s Killing of Journalist an Apparent War Crime
~ Pesticide exposure at work may increase motor neurone disease risk – new study
~ Billions are spent on child mental health services without knowing if they work in the long term
~ View from The Hill: Burke struggles to wrangle numbers as opposition and One Nation apply heat on migration
~ The anatomy of erasure: Indigenous Assyrian women and forgotten genocide
~ “For five months, I worked for 14 hours a day without a break”
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter