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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: Cambodia human rights, Hormuz invasive species risk, IOM lauds 2025 progress

Concluding his first official visit to Cambodia, UN independent human rights expert Tom Andrews said he was encouraged by the government’s cooperation but remained concerned about key human rights issues such as the lack of freedom of expression. 


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