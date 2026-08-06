Giant ice mountains on the other side of Earth once dictated Australia’s climate – new study
By Himadri Saini, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Climate Dynamics, The University of Melbourne; UNSW
Laurie Menviel, Associate Professor, Climate Change Research Centre, UNSW
During the most recent ice age, much of North America disappeared beneath ice sheets several kilometres thick. These frozen giants covered most of present-day Canada and parts of the northern United States, while smaller ones spread across northern Europe.
They dominated the landscape for thousands of years, storing so much water that global sea levels fell dramatically.
Scientists have long known these enormous ice sheets transformed the climate of the northern hemisphere. They shifted North Atlantic…
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- Wednesday, August 5, 2026