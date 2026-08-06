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Ryan Murphy’s new thriller The Shards takes place in 1981 – but it’s about the present

By Holden Walker, PhD Candidate and Associate Lecturer, School of Art, English and Media, University of Wollongong
Based on Ellis’ 2023 book of the same name, new TV series The Shards follows elite Los Angeles teenagers as their world falls apart.The Conversation


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