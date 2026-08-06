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Big US-style trucks are killing more pedestrians in Australia – our research proves it

By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow in Urban Risk and Resilience, The University of Melbourne
Abbas Rajabifard, Professor in Geomatics and SDI, The University of Melbourne
Iman Taheri Sarteshnizi, Research Fellow, Department of Infrastructure Engineering, The University of Melbourne
Neema Nassir, Associate Professor in Transport Engineering, Department of Infrastructure Engineering, The University of Melbourne
Pedestrians are more likely to be killed by heavier cars – and even more so if the vehicle is taller, Australian-first research has found.The Conversation


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