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Human Rights Observatory

Japanese City Undermines its Program to Protect Babies

By Human Rights Watch
The city of Izumisano in Japan’s Osaka Prefecture announced on July 27 that it would create a new nyujiin—an infant care institution for children under age 3—for the estimated 40 babies it expects to receive annually. Click to expand Image Hiroyasu Chiyomatsu, mayor of Izumisano in Osaka Prefecture, explains the policy of setting up a “baby hatch,” which enables parents to anonymously leave infants they are unable to care for, May 29, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo The proposed facility is part of an initiative to provide women who decide to give up their newborns with options to do…


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