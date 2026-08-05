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Why Australia should urgently vaccinate wildlife most at risk from H5N1 bird flu

By Jane Younger, Senior Lecturer in Southern Ocean Vertebrate Ecology, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
Australia has confirmed deadly H5N1 bird flu has been found in 102 wild seabirds across five states at the time of writing, including the country’s first mass death of birds.

The question is no longer if this virus can harm Australian wildlife, but whether we should use every available tool to protect species most at risk.

Vaccination cannot stop H5N1 spreading…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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