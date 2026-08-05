Health insurance rebates may change for the over-65s. Our new study shows what to expect
By Yuting Zhang, Professor of Health Economics, The University of Melbourne
Kevin Staub, Associate Professor in Economics, The University of Melbourne
Nathan Kettlewell, Associate Professor, School of Economics and Marketing, University of Technology Sydney
New research shows what happens if the extra health insurance rebate for over-65s is scrapped, as planned. Here’s why the sky won’t fall in.
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- Wednesday, August 5, 2026