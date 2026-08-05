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Australia’s Year 3 numeracy scores have ‘dipped’ – should we be concerned?

By Bronwyn Reid O'Connor, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics Education, University of Sydney
Katherin Cartwright, Senior Lecturer Primary Education, University of Sydney
Yes, there appears to be a downward trend in Year 3 numeracy. But the decline is small and not statistically significant.The Conversation


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