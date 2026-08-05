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See the Sun’s surface in higher detail than ever before in new telescope images

By Hannah Schunker, ARC Future Fellow, Physics, University of Newcastle
The Sun doesn’t just fuel almost all life on Earth. It’s also our astrophysical laboratory, the only star close enough to observe in sufficient detail.

This enormous ball of hydrogen and helium is made of plasma – extremely hot, electrically charged gas. The churning of plasma within the Sun produces an invisible magnetic field that envelops our entire Solar System.

Up close, at the Sun’s surface, the plasma is turbulent, dragging the magnetic field with it. It roils and bubbles and occasionally bursts out…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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