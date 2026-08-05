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Human Rights Observatory

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is proof audiences just want to see heroes doing hero stuff

By Darren Paul Fisher, Head of Film, Screen and Creative Media, Bond University
Spider-Man is famous for many things. Being friendly. Doing what he can. Being responsible with his great power.

Now he’s notable for his latest film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which had the biggest opening weekend of any motion picture ever, making close to US $1 billion.

So, the question is:…The Conversation


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