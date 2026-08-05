Dodos probably weren’t as stupid as historians made them out to be: new research
By Vera Weisbecker, Professor in Evolutionary Biology, College of Science and Engineering, Flinders University
Andrew Iwaniuk, Professor of Neuroscience, University of Lethbridge
Sara Citron, PhD Candidate in Neuroscience
Dodo skull scans show the famously extinct birds were no less brainy than their surviving relatives – and may have roamed at dusk and dawn.
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- Wednesday, August 5, 2026