After Ceuta, Europe is once again mired in migration chaos of its own making
By Kelsey Norman, Fellow for the Middle East, Baker Institute for Public Policy, Rice University
Nicholas R. Micinski, Assistant Professor of Human Rights and Cultural Relations, American University School of International Service
Anti-immigration critics seized on Ceuta migrant situation as evidence of the failure of soft policies, but in reality the bloc has become far more restrictionist in the past decade.
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- Wednesday, August 5, 2026