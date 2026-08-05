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Human Rights Observatory

West Bank: Israel Delaying Palestinian Ambulances Risks Lives

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinians wait to cross at the Israeli Awarta military checkpoint on March 23, 2025, south of Nablus in the West Bank. © 2025 Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (Beirut) – Israeli road closures in the West Bank on July 27, 2026, badly delayed an ambulance transporting a pregnant Palestinian woman in critical condition, with dire consequences, Human Rights Watch said today. The woman’s fetus did not survive an emergency delivery, and her life was further endangered when soldiers forced the ambulance crew to turn off their medical equipment…


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