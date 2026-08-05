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Human Rights Observatory

US Government’s Uyghur Forced Labor List Targets Aluminum

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A worker moves aluminum auto parts in central China's Anhui province, March 26, 2022. © 2022 WAN SC The recent addition of 43 Chinese companies, including aluminum producers, to a US government forced labor list underscores the need for car companies to disengage from suppliers linked to Uyghur forced labor.Under the 2021 Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, the US government maintains a list of Xinjiang-based companies linked to forced labor, referred to as the “Entity List.” The law establishes a presumption that goods produced by a company on the list are linked…


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