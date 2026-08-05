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Human Rights Observatory

African states must refuse to be complicit with the USA’s policy of ‘third country removals’

By Amnesty International
On 12 June, a group of 17 people – among them Turks, Afghans and Iranians – were forcibly removed from the United States and flown to Bangui, in the Central African Republic (CAR), a country where they have no ties and whose language they do not speak. According to Third Country Deportation Watch, all but […] The post African states must refuse to be complicit with the USA’s policy of ‘third country removals’   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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