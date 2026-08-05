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Once-weekly HIV pill as effective as daily dose, research shows

By Chloe Orkin, Professor of Infection and Inequities, Centre for Immunobiology, Blizard Institute, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London
Around 78% of people who are living with HIV take a daily pill to manage their infection. These drugs work by preventing the HIV virus from multiplying.

Although these drugs are very effective, some people struggle to stick with the daily regimen. There are many reasons for this – including pill fatigue, stigma and accidentally missing a dose.

But our recent research has shown that a once-weekly…The Conversation


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