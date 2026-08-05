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Philadelphia’s failing air quality hits hardest in neighborhoods near industry and highways, where asthma rates soar

By Qian He, Assistant Professor of Geography, Planning and Sustainability, Rowan University
Mahbubur Meenar, Professor of Urban & Regional Planning, Rowan University
Sean Olcese, Graduate Research Fellow, Rowan University
Greater Philadelphia earned failing air quality grades. A new study finds higher asthma rates near industry and major roads, especially where green space is scarce.The Conversation


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