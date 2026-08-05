SpaceX aims to use rockets to quickly transport cargo across the Earth and into orbit – moves that would expand the global cargo system
By Euihyeon Choi, Ph.D. Student in Aerospace Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Koki Ho, Associate Professor of Aerospace Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Point-to-point rocket delivery could cut down on transportation times. But engineers will need to figure out how to integrate rockets into current transportation systems.
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- Wednesday, August 5, 2026