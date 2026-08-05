Wounaan Indigenous people have opposed illegal rosewood logging and centuries of exploitation with wisdom and beauty
By Julie Velásquez Runk, Professor of Environment and Sustainability Studies, Wake Forest University; Smithsonian Institution; University of Michigan
Chenier Carpio Opua, Member of Wounaan Podpa Nʌm Pömaam (Wounaan National Congress), Indigenous Knowledge
Doris Cheucarama Membache, Member of Wounaan Podpa Nʌm Pömaam (Wounaan National Congress), Indigenous Knowledge
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For millennia, the Wounaan people, who live in parts of what is now Panama and Colombia, have hewn and sculpted various woods. Cocobolo rosewood, Dalbergia retusa, is particularly favored for carving ceremonial staffs used in traditional medicine and commercial art depicting tropical plants and animals.
Wounaan are just some of the people around the…
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- Wednesday, August 5, 2026