Smart clothes will soon be on sale. But regulations are needed to prevent a new waste mountain
By Ian Williams, Professor of Applied Environmental Science, University of Southampton
Christina Webb, Research Fellow in Sustainable Electronic Textiles., University of Southampton
Stephen Beeby, Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies, University of Southampton
Clever clothing that can sense health issues are not far off, but they could prove hard to recycle or reuse.
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- Wednesday, August 5, 2026