Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ceuta and Melilla: how the colonial legacies of these cities have shaped migration in the region

By Parvati Nair, Professor of Hispanic, Cultural and Migration Studies, Queen Mary University of London
Ceuta, a small Spanish enclave on the Moroccan mainland, was unprepared for the arrival of more than 70,000 undocumented migrants on July 30. They arrived mostly by sea, from Morocco via the Tarajal breakwaters and its shoreline.

The minuscule city of just seven square miles had few provisions for food, shelter or support for the unexpected arrivals. This was a shocking exposure of the apparent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Butterflies are on the move as the planet warms: new research
~ What BTS’ Grammy boycott tells us about the problem with ‘Asian pop’ as a label
~ In Love Me Tender, a mother’s fight for her child reveals how queerness is still policed
~ Your bedroom could be the unhealthiest room in your home
~ Israel: Delaying Palestinian Ambulances Risks Lives
~ Pesticide exposure at work may increase motor neurone disease risk – new study
~ Billions are spent on child mental health services without knowing if they work in the long term
~ View from The Hill: Burke struggles to wrangle numbers as opposition and One Nation apply heat on migration
~ The anatomy of erasure: Indigenous Assyrian women and forgotten genocide
~ “For five months, I worked for 14 hours a day without a break”
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter