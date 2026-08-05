Math gaps between Ontario kids start in kindergarten — and often persist through Grade 9
By Fatemeh Ameli, Lecturer, Ontario Institute of Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Eric Duku, Associate Professor, Psychiatry & Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University
Magdalena Janus, Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of British Columbia
Scott Davies, Professor, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Math achievement gaps begin in kindergarten and persist through Grade 9, highlighting the importance of investing in children’s early development.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 5, 2026