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Is hemp a thirsty crop? New research measures just how much water cannabis farming can use

By Trevor Hill, Professor of Geography, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Alistair Clulow, Professor in Agrometeorology, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Anthony Palmer, Honorary Professor at the Institute for Water Research, Rhodes University
Richard Kunz, Research Fellow in the Centre for Water Resources Research, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Shaeden Gokool, Researcher in Hydrology in the Centre for Water Resources Research (CWRR), University of KwaZulu-Natal
Sukhmani Mantel, Associate Professor at the ARUA Water Centre of Excellence Academic Manager, Institute for Water Research, Rhodes University
Researchers have used drones and ground sensors to get the first ever measurements of exactly how much water hemp crops consume.The Conversation


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